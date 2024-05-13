Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (May 3-5) Total gross to date Week 1. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (Disney) £3.2m £3.8m 1 2. The Fall Guy (Universal) £948,970 £6.7m 2 3. Challengers (Warner Bros) £333,125 £4.7m 3 4. Back To Black (Studiocanal) £211,104 £11.3m 5 5. Tarot (Sony) £140,983 £923,013 2

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.25

Disney’s Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes topped the UK and Ireland box office with £3.2m, with warm weather possibly deterring cinemagoers.

The fourth instalment in the Planet Of The Apes reboot series, and the first of a planned trilogy, swung into 650 cinemas for a £4,923 location average and made £3.8m overall including previews.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes had the lowest opening of the reboot series so far - behind 2011’s Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes which debuted on £4.7m; 2017’s War Of The Planet Of the Apes (£5.2m debut); and 2014’s Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes (£7.1m debut).

Set for 300 years after War, Wes Ball’s film follows a young chimpanzee who embarks on a journey to find the sole human on earth. Owen Teague and Freya Allan lead the cast alongside Kevin Durand, Peter Macon and William H. Macy.

In its second weekend, Universal’s The Fall Guy dropped 70% to £948,970. David Leitch’s romantic action-comedy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, has collected £6.7m overall.

Warner Bros’ Challengers dropped 66% in its third session with £333,125. Luca Guadagnino’s tennis drama is now at £4.7m.

Still going strong after five weeks of play is Studiocanal’s Back To Black which added £211,104 to its £11.3m cume.

Sony horror Tarot made £140,983 and is just shy of £1m (£923,013) in its second weekend.

La Chimera digs for gold

Universal animation Kung Fu Panda 4 collected £139,738 in its seventh session, for a cume of £21.1m.

In event cinema, National Theatre’s NT Live: Nye tipped the £1m mark after making £117,285 from encore screenings over the weekend. The Martin Sheen-starrer, about the origins of the NHS, now stands at £1.2m.

Rose Glass’ Love Lies Bleeding was down 72% in its second weekend with £87,060 for Lionsgate. The crime thriller, starring Kristen Stewart, has £637,709 in total.

Trafalgar Releasing’s Met Opera: Madama Butterfly took in £85,337 when it screened on Saturday (May 11).

Fresh from Challengers, Josh O’Connor stars in Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera which opened with £71,053 for Curzon. The Cannes 2023 title, about an archaeologist who works in the historical artefacts black market, made just under £100,000 in total including previews.

Warner Bros’ Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire added £65,055 and stands at £14.4m after seven weeks of play.

BFI Distribution’s re-release of Billy Connolly documentary Big Banana Feet opened on £36,354.

Julian Assange documentary The Trust Fall opened on £24,500 for Journeyman Pictures. Kym Staton’s film charts the story of the WikiLeaks founder and includes narration from Tom Morello, Jonathan Oldham and musician M.I.A.

Universal horror Abigail added £27,320 on its fourth weekend and has made £1.7m in total.

Sony’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire dropped 83% in its eighth session with £19,675, for a £15.5m cume.

The Martin Scorsese-narrated documentary Made In England: The Films Of Powell And Pressburger debuted with £11,270 for Altitude. The film, which first premiered in Berlin and features archival footage from the British filmmakers, made a total of £13,383.

