Kino Lorber has picked up US rights to the Sundance, SXSW, and upcoming Tribeca documentary Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore.

Deaf actress and filmmaker Shoshannah Stern’s feature directorial debut looks at the life of the Oscar-winning deaf actress through the lens of American Sign Language, removing conventional voice-overs and including open captions to create an immersive experience.

The film chronicles how at age 21 in 1987 Matlin became the first deaf actor to win an Academy Award for her performance in Children Of A Lesser God. The author and activist, who has also starred in The West Wing and best picture Oscar winner CODA, opens up about her personal and professional struggles with prejudice, fame, and getting sober.

Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore will receive its New York Premiere at Tribeca Festival in June with Matlin and Stern in attendance and will be released theatrically by Kino Lorber on June 20, followed by a digital, educational, and home video release. Kanopy will serve as the exclusive library and educational streaming platform.

Kino Lorber VP of acquisitions Karoliina Dwyer brokered the deal with Cleo Veger of Dogwoof.

Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore is a co-production of American Masters Pictures/PBS, and Actual Films. It received Open Call funding from ITVS and is presented by Impact Partners. Producers are Robyn Kopp, Stern, Justine Nagan, and Bonni Cohen.