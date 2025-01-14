Kneecap is leading the charge at this year’s Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) awards, with 17 nominations across 12 categories.
Rich Peppiatt’s feature about the eponymous Irish-language Belfast hip hop act is on an awards season roll, having led the winners at the Bifas back in December with seven awards, as well as having been shortlisted at the Oscars in the international feature category, and being longlisted in seven categories at the Baftas (with nominations announced tomorrow).
Tim Mielants’ Small Things Like These, an Ireland-Belgium co-production that opened the Berlin film festival last year, has received nine nominations, including best film and lead actor in a film for Cillian Murphy.
Ali Abbasi’s Donald Trump origin story The Apprentice has four nods. The film is a Canada-Denmark-Ireland co-production, with Tailored Films the Irish production company on the project.
Award winners will be announced at the 22nd anniversary IFTA awards ceremony, which takes place on February 14 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre – an earlier date than recent ceremonies, which took place in April last year, and May in 2023.
Dublin-born actor Colm Meaney, who recently starred in Toronto premiere Bring Them Down, will be presented with the Irish Academy Award for his Lifetime Achievement.
IFTA film award 2025 nominations
Best film
Kathleen Is Here
King Frankie
Kneecap
Small Things Like These
Spilt Milk
The Apprentice
Director – film
Eva Birthistle - Kathleen Is Here
John Crowley - We Live in Time
Brian Durnin - Spilt Milk
Damian McCarthy - Oddity
Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor - Baltimore
Rich Peppiatt- Kneecap
Script – film
Eva Birthistle - Kathleen Is Here
Cara Loftus - Spilt Milk
Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor - Baltimore
Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap
Stephen Shields - Abigail
Enda Walsh - Small Things Like These
Lead actor – film
Peter Coonan - King Frankie
Paul Mescal - Gladiator II
Cillian Murphy - Small Things Like These
Naoise Ó Caireallain - Kneecap
J.J. Ó Dochartaigh - Kneecap
Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh – Kneecap
Lead actress – film
Carolyn Bracken - Oddity
Jessie Buckley - Wicked Little Letters
Hazel Doupe - Kathleen Is Here
Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun
Eileen Walsh - Small Things Like These
Alisha Weir - Abigail
Supporting actor – film
Peter Coonan - Kathleen Is Here
Michael Fassbender - Kneecap
Barry Keoghan - Bird
Brían F. O’Byrne - Conclave
Tom Vaughan-Lawlor - Baltimore
Steve Wall - Oddity
Supporting actress – film
Zara Devlin - Small Things Like These
Clare Dunne - Kathleen Is Here
Fionnuala Flaherty - Kneecap
Simone Kirby - Kneecap
Saoirse Ronan - Blitz
Jessica Reynolds - Kneecap
Best international film
Anora
Conclave
Dune Part Two
The Brutalist
The Outrun
The Substance
Best international actor
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
Best international actress
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Angelina Jolie - Maria
Mikey Madison - Anora
Demi Moore - The Substance
Florence Pugh - We Live in Time
Emily Watson - Small Things Like These
George Morrison feature documentary
Face Down: The Disappearance of Thomas Niedermayer
Don’t Forget to Remember
Blue Road: The Edna O’Brien Story
The Flats
Mrs Robinson
Brendan Gleeson’s Farewell to Hughes’s
Casting
Baltimore - Emma Gunnery
Bodkin - Louise Kiely
Kneecap - Carla Stronge
Say Nothing - Lucy Amos, Nina Gold
Small Things Like These - Maureen Hughes
Cinematography
Bird - Robbie Ryan
Fréwaka - Narayan Van Maele
Kneecap - Ryan Kernaghan
Say Nothing - Stephen Murphy
The Penguin - Darran Tiernan
Costume design
Abigail - Gwen Jeffares Hourie
House Of The Dragon - Caroline McCall
Kneecap - Zjena Glamocanin
Spilt Milk - Gwen Jeffares Hourie
Vikings Valhalla - Susan O’Connor-Cave
Production design
Abigail - Susie Cullen
Bodkin - Paki Smith
Kneecap - Nicola Moroney
The Tourist - Philip Murphy
Vikings Valhalla - Tom Conroy
Hair and make-up
Abigail - Linda Gannon, Liz Byrne
Kneecap - Liz Boston
Small Things Like These - Lorraine Glynn, Lynn Johnston
The Apprentice - Sandra Kelly, Tom McInerney
Vikings Valhalla - Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney
Sound
Abigail - Hugh Fox
Blackshore - John ‘Bob’ Brennan, Mark Henry, Fionan Higgins
Kneecap - Aza Hand, Brendan Rehill, Chris Woodcock
Oddity - Aza Hand, Hugo Parvery
Small Things Like These - Hugh Fox, Senjan Jansen
Original music
Fréwaka - Die Hexen
The Apprentice - David Holmes
The Dry - Sarah Lynch
The Magic Reindeer: Saving Santa’s Sleigh - Eimear Noone, Craig Stuart Garfinkle
The Song Cycle - Ray Harman
Editing
Bad Sisters - Derek Holland
Kathleen Is Here - Colin Campbell
Kneecap - Julian Ulrichs & Chris Gill
Paddington in Peru - Úna Ní Dhonghaíle
Say Nothing - Edel McDonnell
