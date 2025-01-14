Kneecap is leading the charge at this year’s Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) awards, with 17 nominations across 12 categories.

Rich Peppiatt’s feature about the eponymous Irish-language Belfast hip hop act is on an awards season roll, having led the winners at the Bifas back in December with seven awards, as well as having been shortlisted at the Oscars in the international feature category, and being longlisted in seven categories at the Baftas (with nominations announced tomorrow).

Scroll down for the full list of film nominations

Tim Mielants’ Small Things Like These, an Ireland-Belgium co-production that opened the Berlin film festival last year, has received nine nominations, including best film and lead actor in a film for Cillian Murphy.

Ali Abbasi’s Donald Trump origin story The Apprentice has four nods. The film is a Canada-Denmark-Ireland co-production, with Tailored Films the Irish production company on the project.

Award winners will be announced at the 22nd anniversary IFTA awards ceremony, which takes place on February 14 at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre – an earlier date than recent ceremonies, which took place in April last year, and May in 2023.

Dublin-born actor Colm Meaney, who recently starred in Toronto premiere Bring Them Down, will be presented with the Irish Academy Award for his Lifetime Achievement.

IFTA film award 2025 nominations

Best film

Kathleen Is Here

King Frankie

Kneecap

Small Things Like These

Spilt Milk

The Apprentice

Director – film

Eva Birthistle - Kathleen Is Here

John Crowley - We Live in Time

Brian Durnin - Spilt Milk

Damian McCarthy - Oddity

Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor - Baltimore

Rich Peppiatt- Kneecap

Script – film

Eva Birthistle - Kathleen Is Here

Cara Loftus - Spilt Milk

Christine Molloy, Joe Lawlor - Baltimore

Rich Peppiatt - Kneecap

Stephen Shields - Abigail

Enda Walsh - Small Things Like These

Lead actor – film

Peter Coonan - King Frankie

Paul Mescal - Gladiator II

Cillian Murphy - Small Things Like These

Naoise Ó Caireallain - Kneecap

J.J. Ó Dochartaigh - Kneecap

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh – Kneecap

Lead actress – film

Carolyn Bracken - Oddity

Jessie Buckley - Wicked Little Letters

Hazel Doupe - Kathleen Is Here

Saoirse Ronan - The Outrun

Eileen Walsh - Small Things Like These

Alisha Weir - Abigail

Supporting actor – film

Peter Coonan - Kathleen Is Here

Michael Fassbender - Kneecap

Barry Keoghan - Bird

Brían F. O’Byrne - Conclave

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor - Baltimore

Steve Wall - Oddity

Supporting actress – film

Zara Devlin - Small Things Like These

Clare Dunne - Kathleen Is Here

Fionnuala Flaherty - Kneecap

Simone Kirby - Kneecap

Saoirse Ronan - Blitz

Jessica Reynolds - Kneecap

Best international film

Anora

Conclave

Dune Part Two

The Brutalist

The Outrun

The Substance

Best international actor

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Denzel Washington - Gladiator II

Best international actress

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Angelina Jolie - Maria

Mikey Madison - Anora

Demi Moore - The Substance

Florence Pugh - We Live in Time

Emily Watson - Small Things Like These

George Morrison feature documentary

Face Down: The Disappearance of Thomas Niedermayer

Don’t Forget to Remember

Blue Road: The Edna O’Brien Story

The Flats

Mrs Robinson

Brendan Gleeson’s Farewell to Hughes’s

Casting

Baltimore - Emma Gunnery

Bodkin - Louise Kiely

Kneecap - Carla Stronge

Say Nothing - Lucy Amos, Nina Gold

Small Things Like These - Maureen Hughes

Cinematography

Bird - Robbie Ryan

Fréwaka - Narayan Van Maele

Kneecap - Ryan Kernaghan

Say Nothing - Stephen Murphy

The Penguin - Darran Tiernan

Costume design

Abigail - Gwen Jeffares Hourie

House Of The Dragon - Caroline McCall

Kneecap - Zjena Glamocanin

Spilt Milk - Gwen Jeffares Hourie

Vikings Valhalla - Susan O’Connor-Cave

Production design

Abigail - Susie Cullen

Bodkin - Paki Smith

Kneecap - Nicola Moroney

The Tourist - Philip Murphy

Vikings Valhalla - Tom Conroy

Hair and make-up

Abigail - Linda Gannon, Liz Byrne

Kneecap - Liz Boston

Small Things Like These - Lorraine Glynn, Lynn Johnston

The Apprentice - Sandra Kelly, Tom McInerney

Vikings Valhalla - Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney

Sound

Abigail - Hugh Fox

Blackshore - John ‘Bob’ Brennan, Mark Henry, Fionan Higgins

Kneecap - Aza Hand, Brendan Rehill, Chris Woodcock

Oddity - Aza Hand, Hugo Parvery

Small Things Like These - Hugh Fox, Senjan Jansen

Original music

Fréwaka - Die Hexen

The Apprentice - David Holmes

The Dry - Sarah Lynch

The Magic Reindeer: Saving Santa’s Sleigh - Eimear Noone, Craig Stuart Garfinkle

The Song Cycle - Ray Harman

Editing

Bad Sisters - Derek Holland

Kathleen Is Here - Colin Campbell

Kneecap - Julian Ulrichs & Chris Gill

Paddington in Peru - Úna Ní Dhonghaíle

Say Nothing - Edel McDonnell