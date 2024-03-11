South Korean sales company Finecut has picked up international sales rights to upcoming action-comedy Boss and will introduce the film to buyers at Hong Kong Filmart this week.

The feature is produced by Hive Media Corp, the company behind South Korea’s biggest box office hit of 2023, 12.12: The Day.

The story follows members of a gang amid the search to appoint a new boss. But rather than fight for the title, the gangsters dream of escaping to a normal life.

The cast is led by Jo Woo-jin of Netflix series Narco-Saints, whose character wants to run his family’s Chinese restaurant; and Jung Kyung-ho of popular drama series Crash Course In Romance and Don Lee feature Men Of Plastic, who plays a man that believes he is destined to be a Tango dancer. Park Ji-hwan, of box office hit franchise The Roundup, is the only one whose character is eager to be the boss – but nobody wants him.

The feature is directed by Ra Hee-chan, whose credits include Going By The Book and Mr Idol.

Finecut will be showing first footage from the film to buyers at Filmart, which runs March 11-14.

Also on the slate of the Seoul-based sales company is Kim Soo-jin’s horror-thriller Noise and Kim Dongchul’s occult-themed animation Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning, of which both are in post-production.

Further titles include coming-of-age story Victory, action-comedy The Desperate Chase, Hong Sansoo’s A Traveler’s Needs, winner of this year’s Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the Berlinale, and A Normal Family by veteran director Hur Jin-ho, which premiered at Toronto.