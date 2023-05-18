South Korea’s Showbox has pre-sold action drama Ransomed to a raft of territories led by North America (Well Go USA) and Japan (The Klockworx).

The film has also sold to Hong Kong and Macau (Edko Films), Taiwan (MovieCloud), the Philippines (Viva Networks), Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar (Neramitnung Film), Vietnam (Lumix Media) and inflight (Kairos Distribution).

Directed by Kim Seong-hun of Netflix original series Kingdom and starring Ha Jung-woo of Narco-Saints and Ju Ji-hoon of Kingdom, Ransomed is inspired by a true event that took place in 1986.

It follows a young diplomat (Ha) who is assigned the task of carrying the ransom money to rescue an abducted diplomat in Lebanon, and a local taxi driver (Ju) who accidently gets involved in the mission.

The film was shot in Morocco and will be released by Showbox in Korea this summer.

Showbox is also launching sales in Cannes on Exhuma, a mystery horror directed by Jang Jae-hyun (Svaha: The Sixth Finger, The Priests), starring Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Yoo Hai-jin and Lee Do-hyun.