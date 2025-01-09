Korean historical thriller Harbin, which has led the local box office since its release last month, has been acquired for distribution by 117 countries.

South Korea’s CJ ENM, which handles sales of the feature, revealed that it had been picked up for France (The Jokers Films), Spain and Portugal (Youplanet), Australia and New Zealand (K-Movie Entertainment), Poland (9th Planet), CIS (Capella Film) and inflight (Emphasis).

In Asia, the film has been acquired for Japan (Kadokawa Kplus), Taiwan (WVE), Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Philippines (tvnMovies).

Harbin premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in September and was released in the US through Well Go USA on January 3. It has also been released in Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and Vietnam through Shaw.

Set in 1909, the true story follows a group of Korean independence fighters, led by Ahn Jung-geun, as they plot to assassinate Ito Hirobumi, Japan’s first prime minister and resident-general of Korea, at Harbin Station in northern China. The cast is led by Hyun Bin (Confidential Assignment), Park Jeong-min (Smugglers) and Jo Woo-jin (Hunt).

It is directed by Woo Min-ho, marking his follow-up to 2021 Oscar submission The Man Standing Next, and is produced by Kim Won-kuk for Hive Media Corp.

The film has topped the Korean box office since its release on December 24, taking 42% of all ticket sales last weekend and grossing $25m from 3.83 million admissions to date.

“It is meaningful in that a movie with a distinctly Korean narrative has achieved successful international sales,” said CJ ENM in a statement.