South Korean revenge thriller Revolver, starring Cannes award-winner Jeon Do-yeon and directed by Oh Seung-uk, has been sold to key territories in Europe and Asia by Plus M Entertainment.

The upcoming feature has been acquired for France (Bac Films), Germany (Plaion Pictures), Taiwan (Moviecloud), Vietnam (Runup Vietnam), and Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei (Purple Plan).

The film reunites Jeon, who won best actress at Cannes in 2007 for her performance in Lee Chang-dong’s Secret Sunshine, with director Oh, having previously starred in the filmmaker’s The Shameless, which played in Un Certain Regard at Cannes in 2015.

In Revolver, Jeon stars as a former police officer out for revenge after serving a prison sentence for someone else and finding that the promised compensation has disappeared.

The film also stars Ji Chang-wook and Lim Ji-yeon from Netflix series Lovestruck In The City and The Glory, respectively. Lim plays a mysterious woman who arrives to collect Jeon’s ex-cop on her day of release while Ji plays the man behind it all.

Plus M Entertainment, which worked with Sanai Pictures on films such as Hunt and Hopeless, is also backing and distributing Revolver.

The film is in post-production and a release date has not been set but it is understood to be ready in time for Cannes.

At the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin this week, Plus M Entertainment’s slate also includes Oni E’s romantic drama Love In The Big City, starring Go Eun Kim and Steve Sanghyun Noh, and action crime feature Yandang: The Snitch.

The latter is directed by Hwang Byeng-gug, known for crime thriller S.I.U. (Special Investigation Unit), and stars Kang Ha-neul (30 Days), Yoo Hai-jin (Honey Sweet) and Park Jae-joon, of Koreas highest grossing film of 2023, 12.12: The Day.

The story follows a snitch, aka Yadang, who moves between the criminal underworld and law enforcement agencies in South Korea, covertly providing information about the drug world to the police. But when a new drug is circulated at a party attended by high-profile VIPs, those involved find themselves entangled in a dangerous conspiracy.

A release date has yet to be set for the upcoming feature.