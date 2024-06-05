Bucheon International Film Festival (Bifan) has launched its first competition dedicated to AI filmmaking and revealed 15 titles from the US, Asia and Europe that will compete.

The selected films, chosen from 114 submissions, will screen as part of a dedicated section at the upcoming festival, which runs June 7-14 in Bucheon City, South Korea.

They include Hansl Von Kwon’s One More Pumpkin, which won the grand prize and audience award at the inaugural AI Film Festival in Dubai in February; Another by US-based filmmaker Dave Clark; and Kiss/Crash by UK-based artist Adam Cole, which won an audience award at SXSW.

The titles, which are all under 10 minutes in duration, will compete for the best AI film and best technical achievement awards and a share of $11,000 (KRW15m) in prize money. There will also be an audience award. To be eligible, the films needed to use one or more AI technologies across three main elements: script, audio and video.

Bifan festival director Shin Chul said the submissions highlighted “the new creative possibilities of AI filmmaking”.

“We hope that creators who have difficulty accessing capital for big productions will gain creative freedom from production costs through AI,” he added. “This year, Bifan will provide information and experience for creators to make films with minimal budgets using AI.”

The first Bifan+ AI Conference will run alongside the festival, from July 5-7, comprising experts in AI film production who are set to reflect on the impact of AI technology on the industry. It will also host the Bifan+ AI Workshop, enabling filmmakers to gain hands-on experience and mentoring from leaders in AI film production.

Bifan 2024 AI Film Competition

Another (US)

Dir. Dave Clark

Be An Elephant (Turk)

Dir. Grukan Atakan

Final Scene (S Kor)

Dir. Cha Sehwan

Generation (UK)

Dir. Riccardo Fusetti

Improvement Cycle (Japan)

Dir. Hiroki Yamaguchi

Kiss/Crash (UK)

Dir. Adam Cole

Latex Kid (Sp)

Dir. Fran Gas

Mic-Mac At Cirque Du Freak (Fr-US)

Dir. Ethereal Gwirl

One More Pumpkin (S Kor)

Dir. Hansl Von Kwon

Snowfall (S Kor)

Dir. Bae Junwon

Treta (It)

Dir. Francesco Siro Brigiano

Under The Sign Of The Moon (S Kor)

Dir. Park Seongwon

We Are Good (Sing)

Dir. Niceaunties

Where Do Grandmas Go When They Get Lost? (Fr)

Dir. Léo Cannone

You Are, Unfortunately, An A.L Artist (US)

Dir. Mind Wank