CJ ENM, South Korea’s leading entertainment firm, has signed a three-year partnership with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to spotlight Asian cinema in Hollywood.

The agreement begins with an exhibition dedicated to Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho, which opened at the museum in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 23). CJ distributed Bong’s 2019 Oscar-winning feature Parasite.

The partnership comes as the Korean entertainment powerhouse celebrates its 30th anniversary and aims to expand the presence of both Korean and Asian films in mainstream Hollywood, building on CJ ENM’s success in leading Korean cinema’s global advancement. For the next three years, the company will support programmes dedicated to various Asian creators at the museum.

On March 17, Academy Museum president Amy Homma and chief revenue officer Jenny Galante visited South Korea to visit CJ ENM’s facilities, such as a virtual production stage at CJ ENM Studio Center in Paju and a four-sided SCREENX theatre at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall. They also met with local creators to discuss ways of strengthening collaborations with the Korean film industry.

The first initiative will see an exhibition and film screening series build around Bong, whose Mickey 17 is on release and is also known for Snowpiercer, Okja and The Host as well as Parasite. Focusing on the filmmaker’s creative process and inspirations, it will display more than 100 original items including storyboards, research materials, film posters, concept art, creature designs, props, and on-set photographs. The exhibition space will also feature a creative workspace filled with various objects that inspired Bong’s films.

“We have worked tirelessly for 30 years to promote the value and status of Korean cinema,” said a CJ ENM spokesperson. “Through this partnership, we hope to contribute to the successful global establishment of Asian creators who possess both distinctive artistry and mass appeal.”

Miky Lee, vice chairwoman of CJ, has been a supporter of the Academy Museum since joining its board of trustees in 2019. She also served as vice chair of the board and was honoured with the Pillar Award at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in recognition of her leadership and contributions.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opened in 2021and is the largest museum in the world devoted to the arts, sciences, and artists of filmmaking, housing more than 13 million objects.