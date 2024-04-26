South Korea’s Plus M Entertainment is set to launch sales on upcoming romantic drama Pavane: For A Dead Princess and action feature Night Fever in Cannes.

Pavane: For A Dead Princess is directed by Lee Jong-pil, known for 2020 comedy drama Samjin Company English Class and 2015 period drama The Sound Of A Flower.

It will reunite Lee with Samjin actress Ko A-sung, who also played the lead in Because I Hate Korea, which opened last year’s Busan International Film Festival. Further cast includes Byun Yo-han of box office hit Hansan: Rising Dragon and Moon Sang-min of drama series Wedding Impossible. Shooting is due to begin in May ahead of a planned theatrical release in 2025.

The film is a melodrama in which a handsome young man, played by Moon, strikes up a relationship with an unpopular young woman (Ko). But just as they overcome the negative gaze of others, their relationship grows rocky as a series of unforeseen events occur. Byun plays their eccentric and shady colleague at a department store where they all work.

Thailand is the setting of Night Fever, which marks is the latest feature from Hive Media Corp, producer of hits including Inside Men, The Man Standing Next, Deliver Us From Evil and last year’s biggest film at the Korea box office, 12.12: The Day.

Directed and written by Kim Pan-su (aka Kim Pan Soo), the cast is led by Woo Do-hwan of Netflix series Bloodhounds, Jang Dong-gun of fantasy drama series Arthdal Chronicles and Lee Hyeri from series including My Roommate Is A Gumiho and Reply 1988.

The film shot on location in Thailand earlier this year and follows a former boxing champion who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case. Currently in production, a theatrical release is planned for 2025.

Woo plays the boxer who struggles to make ends meet in Bangkok alongside a former K-pop star, played by Lee, while dreaming of a fresh start in Alaska. He ends up muling drugs to survive and gets swept into a murder case, arrested by local police and an Interpol agent, played by Jang. Framed for a crime he did not commit, he plots revenge to clear his name.

The titles bolster Plus M Entertainment’s Cannes market slate, which also includes Hwang Byeng-gug’s Yadang: The Snitch, Oh Seung-uk’s crime drama Revolver and Cho Kwang-jin drama Cabriolet. It is also handling a second title from Pavane director Lee, action drama Escape; and romantic drama Love In The Big City from filmmaker E.oni.