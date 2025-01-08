The wildfires that have engulfed a coastal Los Angeles suburb and threaten others have forced several studios to cancel LA premieres.

Paramount is not proceeding with Wednesday’s premiere of the Robbie Williams biopic Better Man, while on Tuesday Universal and Amazon MGM Studios cancelled premieres of Wolf Man and Unstoppable, respectively.

On Tuesday night SAG Awards canceled its in-person nominations announcement and said it would unveil the nominees via press release “in an abundance of caution for the safety of our presenters, guests, and staff”.

Tens of thousands of people have evacuated their homes due to the Palisades fire. The conflagration has engulfed the Pacific Palisades community west of Santa Monica and grown to around 2,900 acres since it began on Tuesday morning local time.

Fuelled by the Santa Ana winds and extremely dry conditions, the fires are expected to continue to rage on Wednesday, with poor air quality and dark banks of smoke spreading across Los Angeles.

At least three other fires were burning on Wednesday morning north of the main Los Angeles conurbation: the Eaton Fire, the Hurst Fire, and the Woodley Fire.