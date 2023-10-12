Chocolat and The Cider House Rules director Lasse Hallstrom is making his first foray into TV drama series with Iceland-set mystery thriller The Darkness starring Lena Olin.

Based on the best-selling book by Icelandic author Ragnar Jónasson, the six-part English language series is a co-production between CBS Studios, Stampede Ventures and Iceland’s True North.

Icelandic broadcaster Síminn has boarded the project, which is being sold internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution. The Darkness is written by Sam Shore, whose credits include CBBC’s Mystic, and Jónasson serves as executive producer.

Lindsey Martin, SVP of international co-productions and development at CBS Studios UK, announced the project today at MIA Market in Rome.

“I think it’s a real testament to our ambitions. It is an English language series, but comes from very successful Scandinavian IP and plays into the Scandinavian noir genre.”

She described The Darkness as a “propulsive thriller.”

Enemies, A Love Story and Hunters star Lena Olin plays a detective investigating a shocking murder case whilst coming to terms with her own personal traumas. Faced with an impending early retirement and forced to take on a new partner, Hulda is determined to find the killer, even if it means putting her own life in danger.

The series is filming later this year in Iceland. It reunites Olin with director Hallström; both previously worked together on Chocolat and Hilma.

Swedish director Hallstrom was nominated for best director Academy Awards for My Life As A Dog (1985) and The Cider House Rules (1999). He won the best director prize at the Berlinale in 2001 for The Shipping News.

CBS Studios has a first look deal with Stampede Ventures, whose management team includes former Warner Bros exec Greg Silverman. Earlier this year they collaborated on Australian comedy series Gold Diggers for ABC.