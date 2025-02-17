TrustNordisk has sold Petra Volpe’s Late Shift starring Leonie Benesch to Bim Distribuzione in Italy.

The film will debut as a Berlinale Special Gala this evening (Monday 17) at Zoo Palast.

Late Shift stars Benesch as a dedicated nurse on an understaffed surgical ward, whose nighttime shift threatens to run off the rails.

The film previously sold to France (Wild Bunch Distribution), Spain (Karma Films), Benelux (September Film Rights), Germany and Austria (Tobis) and Switzerland (Filmcoopi Zurich).

It is produced by Reto Schaerli and Lukas Hobi of Zodiac Pictures, in co-production with MMC Zodiac, Swiss Radio and Television and SRG SSR. Backers include the Federal Office of Culture, Zurcher Filmstiftung, German Federal Film Board, Suissimage and the cantons of Aargau and Lucerne.

”I was immediately captivated by the film’s narrative,” said Antonio Medici, Bim Distribuzione CEO. ”It deals in a very emotionally powerful way with an important issue in everyone’s life today. And the performance by Leonie Benesch brings incredible truthfulness to the character.”