Spain’s Latido Films has acquired three titles ahead of their world premieres at the Málaga Film Festival, including competition title Away.

Local star Mario Casas headlines as a man who travels to the Dutch city of Utrecht with his family for a football match. After experiencing a panic attack, he decides to remain in the city, severing all ties with his past and with no money, friends, home or knowledge of the language.

It is directed by first-time feature filmmaker Gerard Oms and produced by Barcelona’s Zabriskie Films has produced the film with Revolver Amsterdam.

“This semi-autobiographical film showcases Mario Casas’s versatility as an actor, revealing facets of his talent we had never seen before—an authentic tour de force,” said Antonio Saura, founder and CEO Of Latido Films.

Latido has also picked up two non-competitive official selections: Yolanda Centeno’s debut feature The Stepmother’s Bond and Wolf Beach, directed by Javier Veiga.

Alexandra Jiménez, Juan Diego Botto and Ruth Gabriel star in The Stepmother’s Bond, which explores the legal void affecting stepparents who care for their partners’ children as their own. “It’s an insightful exploration of the modern challenges facing stepmothers,” said Saura.

The Stepmother’s Bond is produced by Seville-based Aralan Films with Tay Sánchez, an experienced advertising producer venturing into cinema. Director Centeno’s short film Zugzwang was selected for over 300 festivals.

Actor-turned-director Javier Veiga’s second feature Wolf Beach is a comedy thriller produced by Medio Limón, Zebra Producciones, and Epos Cine. The plot kicks off when an Argentinian tourist refuses to vacate his lounge chair at a beach bar in Fuerteventura, setting off a game of cat and mouse with the bar’s waiter.

Wolf Beach stars Guillermo Francella who is also receiving a Retrospective award at Málaga, alongside celebrated Spanish comedian Dani Rovira.

Latido’s slate also includes Eva Libertad’s Berlinale title Deaf and Gracia Querejeta’s The Good Luck, both in Malaga competition. Gala Del Sol’s Rains Over Babel, a queer-punk fantasy, will have its Spanish premiere in the Zonazine section, following warm receptions at Sundance and Rotterdam.