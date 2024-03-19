Madrid-based sales outlet Latido Films has unveiled sales on key titles from its European Film Market (EFM, February 15-21) and Malaga Film Festival (March 1-10) slates.

Beginning with films in pre-production, Jim Sheridan and David Merriman’s true crime courtroom docu-drama Re-creation starring Vicky Krieps has secured pre-sales for Greece (Spentzos) and Portugal (Outsider). The film sees a fictional jury assess the real-life unsolved murder of French TV producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier, who was found dead at her Ireland holiday home in 1996.

Spy thriller Raqqa from Oscar-winning producer-director Gerardo Herrero has pre-sold to the Middle East (Empire). Herrero’s previous feature, Under Therapy, also handled by Latido, has closed deals with Italy (102 Distribuzione), Taiwan (AV Jet), Ex Yugoslavia (Dexin Film), Hungary (Pannonian) and Picture Works airlines.



8, by Julio Medem (The Red Squirrel, Sex And Lucia) and currently in production, has been sold to Greece (Rosebud). The film tells a love story through several decades against the background of Spanish and European history. The film is also written by Medem.

Alejandro Agresti’s Argentina-Spain comedy-drama What We Wanted To Be has secured pre-sales to France (Mondex) and Spain (Syldavia).

Among Latido’s finished features, Dominican director Leticia Tonos Paniagua’s Aire: Just Breathe, which premiered in Rotterdam, has now been sold to Taiwan (AV Jet), Hungary (Pannonian) and Germany (Pandastorm).

Latido has closed deals with the few territories that were not already sold on Daniel Calparsoro’s All The Names Of God: Japan (New Select) and Hungary (Pannonian) and is in advanced negotiations for a US remake. The film follows a taxi driver played by Luis Tosar (Maixabel, Retribution) who is taken hostage after a jihadist attack and embarks on a desperate attempt to flee using his cab.

Simón Casal’s political thriller Artifical Justice has sold to France (Family Films), Greece (Mikocosmos) and former Yugoslavia (Five Stars Media). Verónica Echegui (Fortitude) and Alberto Ammann (Upon Entry) are starring.

Cannes official selection title, Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s rural thriller The Beasts, has sold to Korea (Company L).

Comedy and Spanish box-office hit Championext, by Javier Fesser, has sold to Taiwan (AV Jet) and France (Factoris). The film is a follow-up to Champions, also by Fesser. The Italian remake of the latter has been sold to Greenland.

Latido has also sold Arantxa Echevarría’s family drama Chinas to Australia (Palace), Central Europe (HBO) and airline Picture Works. The film revolves around a Chinese family that has settled in Madrid and runs a convenience store.

Spanish documentary Rioja, directed by José Luis López Linares, has sold to Germany (Neuevisionen) and Picture Works airlines. Belén Macías’ thriller Summer In Red, that had previously sold to Germany and Italy to Plaion, now adds Taiwan (AV Jet).

“Both Berlin and Malaga have been good markets for Latido [with] our three films in competition at Malaga (Saturn Return, Little Loves and La casa) collecting 10 big awards”, says Latido’s managing director Antonio Saura. He added: “[we are] happy to close all right deals [but] still see challenges ahead: lower prizes than pre-Covid and the pending full recovery of the Latam market. Overall, very positive signs but not yet a 100% consolidated environment.”