Spanish sales company Latido Films is celebrating its 20th anniversary in style with deals on a slew of market titles here in Cannes.

It has added Israel’s Shoval Films to the roster of previously-announced buyers of Daniel Calparsoro’s thriller All The Names Of God.

Additionally, XYZ Films has boarded to co-rep North American rights.

Luis Tosar stars as a taxi driver who is taken hostage after a jihadist attack. Inma Cuesta co-stars as a police detective.

Shoval has also bought Gerard Herrero’s Malaga winner Under Therapy, along with Norway (Fidalgo), Australia (Palace), Poland (Aurora Films) and CIS (Red Castle).

Latido has also sold Javier Fesser’s upcoming Championext, the sequel to Fesser’s Champions, in a remake deal to India (200NotOut), sold all rights to Israel (New Cinema), and secured E-Muse Ent as a worldwide airline buyer.

Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s Cesar and Goya winner The Beasts, which screened in Cannes Premirere in 2022 has added a sale to Germany (Prokino),

Further Latido deals at the market include The Kids Are Alright 2 (Airline rights to E-Muse Ent world-wide), Mom Is A Match to Puerto Rico (theatrical to Alucine), and Someone Who Takes Care Of Me to Australia (Palace).

“It gives hope that this will be a very Good Cannes for Latido,” said Latido CEO Antonio Saura.