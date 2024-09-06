French filmmaker Laurent Tirard, known for several hit films including Little Nicholas, Molière, and Asterix & Obelisk: God Save Britannia, has died aged 57 following a long illness, his agent announced on Thursday (September 5).

Tirard directed several features over the past two decades, most recently Oh My Goodness! (Juste Ciel!) about nuns competing in a bicycle race. His 2020 film The Speech was selected in Cannes where he also served as Un Certain Regard jury member in 1999.

His 2009 adaptation of the well-known children’s book series ‘Little Nicholas’ by Rene Goscinny and Jean-Jacques Sempe sold 5.6 million tickets and sequel Nicholas Holiday On Holiday sold 2.5 million tickets in 2014.

Molière starred Romain Duris and garnered more than 1 million tickets and Asterix & Obelisk: God Save Britannia with Catherine Deneuve, Fabrice Luchini and Guillaume Gallienne, nearly 4 million. Further notable titles include 2016 romantic comedy Up For Love with Jean Dujardin and Virginie Efira and 2018 costume drama Return Of A Hero also starring Dujardin.

Both Little Nicholas and Molière earned Cesar nominations for best screenplay.

Tirard studied filmmaking at NYU and worked as a script reader for Warner Bros in Los Angeles before returning to his native France where his first feature The Story of My Life earned actor Clovis Cornillac a Cesar award in 2005. He also directed episodes of hit series Call My Agent!