France’s Le Pacte has added Alauda Ruiz de Azúa’s Sundays to its packed EFM slate and unveiled an exclusive first-look (above) of 1980s Paris architecture drama The Great Arch starring Claes Bang, Sidse Babett Knudsen and Xavier Dolan.

Sundays is the Spanish filmmaker’s follow-up to Panorama 2022 selection Lullaby and is about a 17-year-old girl about to deliver news that will change her family forever. Patricia López Arnaiz stars and shooting is ready to start throughout the Basque region. Backed by Movistar Plus+ , Sundays is produced by Spains’ BuenapintaMedia, Encanta Films, Sayaka Producciones, Think Studio, Colosé Producciones and Los Desencuentros Película.

Le Pacte is also handling French distribution, while Bteam Pictures will release in Spain.

The company is also at the EFM with a first promo reel of Stephane Demoustier’s The Great Arch, a 1980s-set saga about a Danish architect tasked with building France’s famed La Defense structure that is now in post-production, Paris-based Agat Films – Ex Nihilo produces with Denmark’s Zentropa Entertainment.

Le Pacte’s robust EFM slate also features Michael Winterbottom and Mohammed Sawwaf war drama Gaza Year Zero and Guillaume Nicloux’s Canary Islands-set thriller Mi Amor starring Pom Klementieff and Benoit Magimel.

The company also has a promo reel for Alberto Vázquez’s upcoming animated existential comedy Decorado, and is continuing pre-sales for Shih-Ching Tsou’s Left-Handed Girl that is now in post-production. It also has market screenings for Yohann Gloaguen’s Dean Man’s Boots about an Uber driver transformed into a flamboyant gangster and Michel Leclerc’s Not All Men, But… that tackles timely topics like violence against women through humour, fresh off a best actor prize for its star Benjamin Laverhne at the Alpe D’Huez comedy festival.