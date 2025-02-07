Guillaume Nicloux, the prolific French director behind 2023 releases Lockdown Tower and The Baby and 2024’s The Divine Sarah Bernhardt, has launched production on Canary Islands-set thriller Mi Amor.

Le Pacte, which will launch sales at EFM, has boarded the film as co-producer and will handle world sales and French distribution.

Mi Amor stars Pom Klementieff, who plays the character Mantis in Marvel’s Avengers and Guardians Of The Galaxy franchises and also appears in Mission Impossible 7 & 8, opposite veteran French actor Benoit Magimel.

The film, whose plot is being kept under wraps, is produced by François Kraus and Denis Pineau-Valencienne’s Paris-based Les Films du Kiosque. Production is underway in the Canary Islands until the end of February.

French electronic music producer Irène Drésel, the only woman to have won the Cesar award for best original score, is behind the music.

Nicloux’s Valley Of Love was selected for Cannes Competition in 2015 Cannes Film Festival, while his 2013 feature The Nun competed in Berlin. Both were also repped by Le Pacte.

Mi Amor marks the director’s return to the thriller, a genre he hasn’t explored since 2007’s The Key starring Guillaume Canet and Vanessa Paradis.

Le Pacte will have a script of Mi Amor to share with buyers at EFM.