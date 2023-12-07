Lemming Film, the Netherlands-based producer of festival titles including Sweet Dreams and Milk, has appointed Charlotte van Weede as managing director.

Van Weede was previously sales director for ITV Studios’s global entertainment division whose catalogue includes formats such as The Voice and Love Island.

Before that, she worked at Anton Capital as head of distribution and Global Road as president of international sales. Van Weede has also worked as a feature film consultant at the Dutch Film Fund and spent four years as SVP of eOne Features in London where she oversaw worldwide sales and marketing for titles including Spotlight, Eye In The Sky and Beasts Of The Southern Wild.

She previously also headed international sales at HanWay Films and Protagonist Pictures.

The managing director role is a new post at Lemming Film which recently won six Golden Calves at the Netherlands Film Festival for Ena Sendijarević’s Sweet Dreams, including best film. Stefanie Kolk’s Milk will be distributed in the Netherlands in April 2024 by Gusto Entertainment.

Van Weede will be responsible for daily management of Lemming Film, working alongside CEO and producer Leontine Petit and producers Erik Glijnis and Tom van Blommestein.

Lemming Film is currently working on projects including the series Bennie, created by Dutch actor Barry Atsma, for Videoland, international coproduction Mr. K. by Tallulah Schwab with Crispin Glover headlining, and feature Streetcoaches vs Aliens by Michael Middelkoop.

Founded in 1995 in the Netherlands, Lemming Film has offices in Germany and Belgium. In 2021 Lemming Film founded a creative alliance with eight other international independent production companies called The Creatives to jointly develop high-end drama series and feature films. Other recent credits include Alejandro Landes’s Monos, Fatih Akin’s Rheingold and Ninja Thyberg’s Pleasure.

Van Weede said: “Lemming Film has a reputation for pushing creative boundaries and producing films and drama series that are embraced by a diverse audience worldwide. I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth as an independent production house and also as part of The Creatives – and to further expand its artistic and commercial success.”

Lemming Film CEO Leontine Petit said: “I am delighted to welcome Charlotte van Weede as managing director of Lemming Film. With her years of experience in the international film and TV industry she is of great value to our continuing growth. Charlotte’s knowledge of international distribution, her network and her senior management experience are a significant addition to the Lemming Film family.”