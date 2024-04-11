Les Films du Losange has taken international sales rights to French filmmaker and Cannes regular Alain Guiraudie’s Misericordia, set to world premiere at Cannes Film Festival’s in the non-competitive Premiere section.

The film, from prolific producer Charles Gillibert of CG Cinema, is described as a tense rural drama set in an oppressive French village where inhabitants struggle to hide their most intimate secrets and shameful sins.

Guiraudie returns to Cannes after premiering Staying Vertical in Competition in 2016, Stranger By The Lake in Un Certain Regard in 2013, The King Of Scape in Directors’ Fortnight in 2009 and No Rest For The Brave, also in Directors’ Fortnight in 2003.

His latest title follows a man who returns to his native town for the funeral of his former boss and village baker when a mysterious disappearance, a threatening neighbour and a priest with strange intentions add an unexpected twist to his stay.

Misericordia stars Felix Kysyl (Consent), Catherine Frot and Jean-Baptiste Durand, who directed last year’s French sleeper hit Junkyard Dog.

Les Films du Losange will kick off international sales in Cannes and is handling French distribution.

Associate producers of the French-Spanish-Portugese co-production include CG Cinema’s Romain Blondeau and Scala Films’ Mélanie Biessy while co-producers are Albert Serra and Montse Triola for Andergraun Filmes, Marta Alves for Rosa Filmes and Arte France Cinema.

At the official selection press conference in Paris today (April 11), general delegate Thierry Fremaux described Cannes Premiere as “a section where filmmakers who are relatively well-known can show their films just for the pleasure of it”.