Les Films du Losange and WME Independent have taken on sales for Kristen Stewart’s directorial feature debut The Chronology Of Water.

The film, which releases a first look image today, shot in Latvia and Malta over six weeks in June/July.

The screenplay is written by Stewart and Andy Mingo adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch’s best-selling memoir.

WME Independent is handling North American sales. Les Films du Losange is on board for international sales and French distribution.

The cast of The Chronology of Water includes Imogen Poots as Lidia, Thora Birch, Earl Cave, Michael Epp, Susannah Flood, Kim Gordon and Jim Belushi.

The Chronology of Water is billed an “in-depth exploration of sexuality, of creativity, an unflinching stare at all the gory details of having a female body and a sensitive depiction of the emotional vocabulary of youth.”

The story follows Lidia from her earliest childhood memories in the Pacific Northwest, through misfires and mistakes, children that almost-were, toxic relationships, art heroes, wins and losses. The film sees Lidia repossess her own story by writing one she can live with.

It is produced by Charles Gillibert of CG Cinema International; Yulia Zayceva, Max Pavlov and Svetlana Punte of Forma Pro Films; Michael Pruss and Rebecca Feuer of Scott Free; and Kristen Stewart, Maggie McLean and Dylan Meyer of Nevermind Pictures and Andy Mingo.

It is produced in association with Scott Aharoni, Alihan Yalcindag, and Sinan Eczacibasi for Curious Gremlin; Christian Vesper for Fremantle; Yan Vizinberg, Abigail Honor and Chris Cooper for Lorem Ipsum Entertainment; Mélanie Biessy for Scala Films.

The Chronology of Water follows Kristen Stewart’s three short films as director: Come Swim which premiered at Sundance, Crickets, part Netflix’s pandemic series Homemade and Boygenius - The Film.

Stewart is repped by WME. Imogen Poots is repped by WME, Entertainment 360 and B-Side Management.