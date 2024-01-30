UK-based HanWay Films has boarded world sales on Kasia Adamik’s thriller Winter Of The Crow starring Lesley Manville, ahead of the European Film Market (EFM, February 15-21).

Principal photography has begun in Warsaw, Poland on the Cold War thriller which stars Manville as a UK professor who arrives in the country just as martial law is imposed. Also among the cast are Tom Burke, Zofia Wichłacz, and Andrzej Konopka.

Winter Of The Crow is produced by Poland’s Wild Mouse Production and Film Produkcja as well as the UK’s Iris Productions and Film and Music Entertainment. Douglas Cummins is co-producing while Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland joins as an executive producer alongside R. Paul Miller, James DeMasi, Jonny Boston, Archil Gelovani from the UK and Ursula Romero Gerberding for ISB.

Adamik won Berlinale’s Silver Bear in 2017 for Spoor while her other credits include 2002’s Bark! And several episodes of HBO series Wataha. She penned the script for Winter Of The Crow with Sandra Buchta and Lucinda Coxon.

Further upcoming films on HanWay’s slate include Rebecca Lenkiewicz’s Hot Milk and Alice Lowe’s Timestalker.