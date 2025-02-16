European feature development programme Less Is More (LIM) has selected 16 feature projects for its 2025 edition, including Naomi Waring’s UK title Drifters.

The project follows a 19-year-old in Belfast’s underground community of drifters, who finds healing through a group of other young fathers.

Waring is a graduate of the London Film School, who has made shorts including this year’s Milk.

Also on the LIM selection is Scraps, a thriller from French writer-director Quentin Nozet set in a deserted village where a stranger arrives looking for a job.

18 writers have been selected across the 16 projects, with further participants from Italy, Ireland, Estonia and Russia.

The 16 projects will work with 12 emerging producers or development executives – the ‘development angels’ of the LIM scheme – across three one-week workshops in a rural village in France between March and October.

LIM founder and CEO Antoine Le Bos said the programme received a 35% increase in submissions for 2025. “We see it as a good sign, that troubled times push filmmakers to want to work together to give the strength needed to their films,” said Le Bos.

“This intense group of filmmakers clearly comes from a new geopolitical landscape. Filmmakers often taking a stand against the meaningless violence around them.”

LIM will also host LIM Meet, a two-day showcase connecting participants with producers and sales agents, ahead of the third workshop.

LIM 2025 participants

Raitis Abele, Maris Micerevskis, Latvia – Wagner and Satan

Anna-Maria Comanescu, Romania – Paradox

Cem Demirer, Turkey-Hungary – Risk of Pinching

Jesse Gilbert, Ireland – The Whale

Janno Jurgens, Anti Naulainen, Estonia – The Man Who Wasn’t Meant

Nathan Naenen, Belgium – Tough

Quentin Nozet, France­ – Scraps

Linda Olte, Latvia – Untitled film

Naomi Pacifique, Switzerland-Netherlands – Rocks Like Skin Like Thoughts

Aliaksei Paluyan, Belarus – Incubator

Cristina Picchi, Italy – Wishlist

Ismayil Safarali, Azerbaijan-France – Strays

Morgan Simon, France – A Night In Paradise

Anastasia Veber, Russia – Daydreaming about the end of the world

Naomi Waring, UK – Drifters

Agata Wieczorek, Poland – Tall Mountain