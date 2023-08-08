LevelK has boarded international sales for the Canadian/Pakistani dramedy The Queen Of My Dreams, which will have its world premiere in Toronto’s Discovery section. Signature Move’s Fawzia Mirza writes and directs.

Azra, a Pakistani woman living in Toronto, is worlds apart from her conservative Muslim mother. When her father suddenly dies on a trip home to Pakistan, Azra finds herself on a Bollywood-inspired journey through memories, both real and imagined, from her mother’s youth in Karachi to her own coming-of-age in rural Canada.

Amrit Kaur from HBO Max’s The Sex Lives Of College Girls plays Azra as well as Azra’s mother in her younger years. Other cast includes Nimra Bucha (Ms. Marvel) and Hamza Haq (With Love And A Major Organ).

Producers are Jason Levangie (Kids Vs. Aliens) and Marc Tetreault (Suck It Up) for Halifax-based Shut Up & Colour Pictures, and Andria Wilson Mirza for Baby Daal Productions.

Backing comes from Telefilm Canada, Canada Media Fund, Province of Nova Scotia, Screen Nova Scotia and Province of Ontario.

Director Mirza said she wanted to explore “the intergenerational connections between mothers and daughters, East and West, home and away – infused with humor, romance, and Bollywood fantasy.”

Mirza makes her feature directing debut after co-writing Jennifer Reeder’s 2017 feature Signature Move and directing episodic work and shorts including Auntie, I Know Her and a 2012 short also called The Queen Of My Dreams.

