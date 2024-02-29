Frameline, the San Francisco-based LGBTQ+ media arts organisation that hosts the annual San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, has named Allegra Madsen as executive director, effective immediately.

Madsen becomes the first woman of colour to assume the role and

spent the last six months as Frameline’s interim executive director.

Before that the executive served as Frameline’s director of programming for three years, creating the largest festival screenings in Frameline’s history at AT&T Park, and spearheading its growing and expanding presence in Oakland.

Prior to Frameline, Madsen served as the director of programming for the Bayview Opera House.

Madson was selected after an extensive search engaged with 150 potential candidates and sources during a six month international process.