The Cannes Film Festival has unveiled the eight jurors who will be joining jury president Greta Gerwig for the event’s 2024 edition (May 14-25).

They are American actress Lily Gladstone, French actress Eva Green, French actor and producer Omar Sy, Lebanese director and screenwriter Nadine Labaki, Spanish director and screenwriter Juan Antonio Bayona, Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, Turkish screenwriter and photographer Ebru Ceylan, and Italian actor Pierfrancisco Favino.

The jury will award the Palme d’Or to one of the 22 films in competition at the closing ceremony on May 25. Anatomy Of A Fall picked up the top prize last year.

Gladstone starred in Martin Scorsese’s 2023 Cannes premiere Killers Of The Flower Moon and subsequently earned an Oscar nomination.

Green’s CV is a mix of arthouse projects and major Hollywood projects, from Casino Royale to Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Dreamers.

A Cesar winner for The Intouchables, Sy has appeared in numerous French and international productions, including Father & Soldier which opened Cannes’ Un Certain Regard section in 2022. Last year he co-founded production studio Carrousel Studios with Louis Leterrier and Thomas Benski.

Ceylan is co-writer of Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s 2014 Palme d’or-winner Winter Sleep, and also co-wrote Cannes entries Three Monkeys, Once Upon A Time In Anatolia, The Wild Pear Tree and About Dry Grasses.

Lebanon’s Labaki won the jury prize at Cannes in 2018 for Capernaum, whilst her previous film Where Do We Go Now? premiered in Un Certain Regard.

Bayona’s most recent project was the Oscar-nominated, Goya- and Platino-winning Society Of The Snow; his other films include The Orphanage, The Impossible and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Renowned Italian actor Favino was most recently in Cannes for The Traitor in 2018 and Nostalgia in 2022. He won the best actor prize at Venice in 2020 for Padrenostro.

Japanese filmmaker Kore-eda won the Palme d’Or in 2018 for Shoplifters, whilst his Broker (2019) and Monster (2023) also won prizes at the festival.

Barbie director Gerwig was announced as the jury president in December.

Vicky Krieps and Maimouna Doucoure are among the jurors for the Un Certain Regard section presided over by Xavier Dolan.

Emmanuelle Béart and Baloji will co-preside over the Caméra d’Or jury (for the best first film in official selection or in the parallel sections). Rodrigo Sorogoyen presides over the Critics Week jury.