Egyptian director Morad Mostafa and French-Palestinian filmmaker Lina Soualem were among the winners of the seventh edition of Marrakech’s Atlas Workshop prizes.

Mostafa, a 2023 Screen Star Of Tomorrow won a post-production prize for his debut feature Aisha Can’t Fly Away Anymore, which was filmed in the summer of 2024 and is produced by Sawsan Yusuf of Cairo-based Bonanza Films, who also co-wrote with Mostafa and Mohamed Abdelqader.

Other winners include Soualem for her first fiction feature Alicante, currently in development and produced by Lebanon-based Omar El Kadi and France’s Nadia Turincev; and Tala Hadid’s Bardi, produced by Morocco’s Abdelmonime El Jarib, which received a post-production award.

For its seventh edition, the Atlas Workshops awarded nine awards representing total cash prizes of $133,269 (€126,000).

Read below for the full list of winners.

Atlas Post-Production Prize (€25,000)

Aisha Can’t Fly Away dir. Morad Mostafa (Egypt) produced dir. Sawsan Yusuf (Egypt)

Atlas Post-Production Prize (€20,000)

Chronicles From The Siege dir. Abdallah Al Khatib (Palestine) produced dir. Salah Issaad (Algeria)

Atlas Post-Production Prize (€10,000)

It’s A Sad And Beautiful World dir. Cyril Aris (Lebanon) produced dir. Georges Schoucair (Lebanon)

Atlas Post-Production Prize (€5,000)

Bardi dir. Tala Hadid (Morocco) produced dir. Abdelmonime El Jarib (Morocco)

Atlas Development Prize (€30,000)

Princesse Téné dir. Fabien Dao (Burkina Faso) produced dir. Moustapha Sawadogo (Burkina Faso)

Atlas Development Prize (€20,000)

Lucky Girl dir. Linda Lô (Senegal) produced dir. Didar Domehri (France)

Atlas Development Prize (€5,000)

Samir, The Accidental Spy dir. Charlotte Rabate (Syria) produced dir. Coralie Dias (France)

Atlas Development Prize (€5,000)

Ici Repose dir. Moly Kane (Senegal) produced dir. Lionel Massol, Pauline Seigland (France) And Ngagne Sankhe (Senegal)

ArteKino International Prize (€6,000)

Alicante dir. Lina Soualem (Algeria) produced dir. Omar El Kadi (Lebanon) And Nadia Turincev (France)