In its biggest year and fresh off last weekend’s release of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, faith-based content creator Kingdom Story Company has renewed its three-year first-look deal with Lionsgsate.

The partners collaborated on three films this year, including Ordinary Angels starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson, which earned $19.2m in North America, and biopic Unsung Hero about multi-Grammy winner Joel Smallbone, on $20.3m.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever opened on November 8 and had grossed $11.1m at time of writing, rising to $12.4m over the four-day Veterans Day weekend.

Additionally, Kingdom Story Company said it has promoted president and COO Brandon Gregory to partner.

The last few years have been a prosperous time for faith- and values-based film. Angel Studios broke out last year with Sound Of Freedom, which has been the highest-earner in the space since 2019 on $184.2m.

The AFM in Las Vegas last week saw the launch of several significant projects. Angels Studios, which unveiled its first international output partners, continued talks on the biopic Bonhoeffer, which opens in North America on November 22.

Pinnacle Peak Pictures, the company behind the God’s Not Dead franchise, talked to buyers about the fifth entry in the series, as well as Mauro Borrelli’s drama The Last Supper, and Mark Freiburger’s Between Borders.