Lionsgate UK has struck a distribution deal with Zygi Kamasa’s True Brit Entertainment to release Anand Tucker’s The Critic in the UK and Ireland.

Set in 1930s London, the film stars Ian McKellen as a viscous theatre critic who strikes a Faustian pact with a struggling actress, played by Gemma Arterton. Mark Strong, Ben Barnes and Lesley Manville co-star.

It will be released in theatres on September 13.

The Critic premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in 2023 and was acquired by True Brit for the UK on the condition the film was re-edited and key cast were brought back to shoot new scenes written by original screenwriter Patrick Marber, who adapted the story from Anthony Quinn’s novel Curtain Call.

The film is produced by the late Bill Kenwright’s BK Studios alongside Jolyon Symonds for Fearless Minds, and Anand Tucker’s Seven Stories.

Kamasa said: “We’re delighted to partner with Lionsgate for The Critic in our first ever distribution deal.”