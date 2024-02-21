Lionsgate has bumped Ballerina back by one year from June 7 2024 to June 6 2025 and moved The Crow into the former slot.

Studio executives want to give director Len Wiseman more time to film additional sequences under the auspices of John Wick franchise overlords Chad Stahelski and Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

Ana de Armas stars in the John Wick spin-off as an assassin trained in the traditions of the Ruska Roma. The cast includes Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus, with Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves.

The Crow stars Bill Skarsgård as a man who is murdered with his soulmate (FKA Twigs) and sacrifices himself in order to save her as he sets out on a path of vengeance. Rupert Sanders directed from a screenplay by Zach Baylin.

Lionsgate also confirmed it has dated Untitled Guy Ritchie Film for January 17 2025. The film will reteam Ritchie with Henry Cavill and Eiza González following their upcoming Lionsgate feature Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which is scheduled for April 19.

Untitled Guy Ritchie Film sees Cavill and Jake Gyllenhaal play extraction specialists who must find an escape route for a senior negotiator (González).