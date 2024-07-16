Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have jointly acquired North American rights to Lorcan Finnegan’s Cannes selection The Surfer starring Nicolas Cage.

Set in Australia, The Surfer premiered in Cannes Midnight and centres on a man who returns to the idyllic beach of his childhood to surf with his son and is pushed to breaking point when he gets drawn into a conflict with powerful locals.

The cast includes Julian McMahon, Nic Cassim, Miranda Tapsell, Alexander Bertrand, Justin Rosniak, Rahel Romahn, Finn Little, and Charlotte Maggi.

Thomas Martin wrote The Surfer and the producers are Leonora Darby, James Harris, Robert Connolly, James Grandison, Brunella Cocchiglia, Cage, and Nathan Klingher.

Apur Parikh, Robert Patterson, Finnegan, Mark Lane, Michael Rothstein, Sam Hall, Ford Corbett, Mark Fasano, Ryan Winterstern, Josh Harris, Greg Friedman, Jatin Desai, and François Tétaz served as executive producers.

The companies plan a 2025 release after negotiating the deal with WME Independent on behalf of the filmmakers. North Five Six handles international sales.