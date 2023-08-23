Lionsgate and STX have announced a North American distribution partnership to release the upcoming STX slate and library and have also agreed to develop scripted television series based on popular library titles.

The deal kicks off with Neil Burger’s thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter, with Roadside Attractions handling the exclusive theatrical release on October 6.

Daisy Ridley and Ben Mendelsohn star in the story of a woman who must confront her estranged father, the infamous Marsh King who kept her and her mother captive in the wilderness for years, when he escapes from prison.

Lionsgate will handle marketing and distribution on upcoming STX theatrical releases and distribute STX’s 75-title library across all platforms.

STX’s film library includes Hustlers, the Bad Moms franchise, The Gentlemen, Greenland, Molly’s Game, and I Feel Pretty.