Giona A. Nazzaro will continue as artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival for another three years, the festival confirmed today.

Nazzaro took over the role in at the beginning of 2021 and has overseen four festival editions so far. The festival said he will stay in post until its 80th anniversary edition in 2027.

The news was confirmed following the festival’s annual General Assembly today (April 15), chaired by president Maja Hoffman.

Nazarro said: “I would like to thank president Maja Hoffmann and the entire board of directors of the Locarno Film Festival for the trust and esteem placed in me and in the team that I have the privilege of leading. To pursue together the work of these first five years, in a moment full of unheard-of transformations in the audiovisual sector and film industry – at a complex historical moment – is an exciting challenge that will inspire us confidently towards our 80th anniversary.”

The General Assembly also confirmed the festival’s finances for 2024 and projected budget for 2025.

It said the 2024 edition of the Festival grew its audience by 3.5% to 152,000, increased its funding from private partners and recorded a 20% increase in the sale of daily passes and a 15% increase in accreditation purchases.

The festival’s 2025 budget forecasts revenues of CHF 17.1m ($20.8m, £15.7m), down from 2024’s revenues of CHF 18.2m ($22.17m, £16.77m).

At the end of 2024, the festival had a deficit of CHF 93,300 ($114,000, £86,000) against a current reserve of CHF 691,000 ($842,000, £637,000). The festival said this marks an improvement compared to the deficit of CHF 485,000 ($591,000, £447,000) recorded at the end of 2023.

Hoffman said: “The efforts of all board members and teams over the past year have enabled us to implement changes and achieve our goals, ensuring a stronger, more robust financial future for the festival. These crucial steps strengthen the Festival’s position, optimize our organization and improve our ability to focus more on our main priorities of supporting the work of filmmakers and the film and cinema ecosystems.”

The 78th Locarno Film Festival will take place from August 6 - 16.