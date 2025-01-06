The Locarno Film Festival is mulling a date change from 2027 which could see the event move forward to the second half of July instead of its traditional August slot.

The A-list festival is evaluating the move for its 80th anniversary in 2027 and is consulting with Swiss public bodies and stakeholders before deciding. The festival has officially informed the City of Locarno a “process of consideration” is underway about a date change.

Locarno said it will also consult with other film festivals through FIAPF (the International Federation of Film Producers’ Associations), responsible for regulating the dates of major film events worldwide.

A slot in the second half of July would see Locarno move closer to festivals such as FilmFest Munich, Karlovy Vary and FID Marseille, which traditionally happen early July. It would likely overlap with events such as Poland’s New Horizons, Canada’s Fantasia and the Jerusalem International Film Festival.

Locarno’s traditional August dates, when much of the European industry is on holiday, mean it can struggle to attract some guests and premieres.

In a statement, the festival said: “Against the backdrop of the film industry’s wide-ranging transformations in recent years, this change of dates appears necessary for the Festival to respond to the challenges faced by the entire sector. This adjustment would ensure its ability to meet the expectations of its audience and continue to attract international professionals, major talents, and significant film productions. The aim is to reinforce Locarno’s position as a crucial and sought-after launching pad for international cinema.”

The next two editions of the Locarno Film Festival will take place from August 6 to 16, 2025 and August 5 to 15, 2026.