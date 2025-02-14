First Look, the works-in-progress initiative of Locarno Pro, will focus on Canadian cinema for its upcoming edition during the Locarno Film Festival, which takes place August 6-16.

First Look, running from August 8 to 10, will showcase six Canadian films currently in post-production in collaboration with Telefilm Canada.

The projects will be presented by their producers during Locarno Pro to industry professionals such as sales agents, buyers, festival programmers, and representatives from post-production funds.

In past editions, First Look has spotlighted films from countries including Spain, the UK, Colombia, Mexico, Chile, Brazil, Israel, Poland, the Baltic states, Portugal, Serbia, Switzerland, and Germany.

Last year Locarno featured three Canadian productions in its Pardi di Domani strand: Gender Reveal by Mo Matton, Like What Would Sorrow Look by Hao Zhou, and Days Before the Death of Nicky by Denis Côté.

Giona A. Nazzaro, artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival: “This is something we have been working on for quite some time now; more and more Canadian filmmakers are on the cutting edge in their formal explorations of the possibilities of media.”

Markus Duffner, director of Locarno Pro, said: “This initiative remains a cornerstone of our mission to support the final stages of promising films and help propel the international careers of emerging filmmakers forward.”