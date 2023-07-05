The Locarno Film Festival (August 2-12) has revealed the line-up for its 76th edition, which includes the world premiere of Romanian director Radu Jude’s Do Not Expect Too Much Of The End Of The World.

Locarno’s international competition will comprise 17 films, including 16 world premieres, which will vie for the coveted Golden Leopard awards.

Scroll down for full list of titles

These titles include Jude’s Do Not Expect Too Much Of The End Of The World, his first feature since winning the Berlinale Golden Bear for Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn in 2021.

Also world premiering in Locarno’s international competition is Greek director Sofia Exarchou’s Animal. Exarchou’s first feature, Park, premiered at Toronto in 2016 and won the New Directors Award in San Sebastian.

Further premieres include Eduardo Williams’s The Human Surge 3, whose debut The Human Surge won the Pardo d’oro for best film at Locarno’s Filmmakers of the Present in 2016.

Spain’s Laura Ferrés world premieres The Permanent Picture. Ferrés previously directed 2017 Cannes Critics’ Week short film winner The Disinherited.

Also in international competition, Ena Sendijarević world premieres Sweet Dreams. The Amsterdam-based, Bosnian writer/director’s debut feature Take Me Somewhere Nice won best film at Sarajevo Film Festival in 2019. Meanwhile, Filipino filmmaker Lav Diaz world premieres his latest Essential Truths Of The Lake.

The festival’s second main competition strand, Filmmakers of the Present, has world premieres of 15 first or second features by filmmakers from Spain, Germany, France, India and China among others.

In addition, this year’s Piazza Grande open-air programme of 17 titles includes Ken Loach’s The Old Oak, Justine Triet’s Anatomy of A Scandal and Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman’s Theater Camp.

British actor Riz Ahmed will be the recipient of this year’s Excellence Award Davide Campari, which will be awarded on the opening night, August 2.

The festival will screen 214 films, from 113 countries, having received 5,520 submissions. Screenings at Locarno76 will take place in the Piazza Grande – holding an audience of up to 8,000 – and in the lakeside town’s 13 theatres. It marks the third edition of the festival under artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro.

International Competition

Animal (Gr-Austria-Rom-Cyp-Bulg)

Dir. Sofia Exarchou

Intl sales: Shellac

Home (Port)

Dir. Leonor Teles

Intl sales: Totem Films

The Human Surge 3 (Arg-Port-Neth-Tai-Braz-HK-Sri Lanka-Peru)

Dir. Eduardo Williams

Intl sales: Rediance

Essential Truths Of The Lake (Phil-Fr-Port-Sing-It-Swit-UK)

Dir. Lav Diaz

Intl sales: Films Boutique

The Permanent Picture (Sp-Fr)

Dir. Laura Ferrés

Intl sales: Be For Films

Lousy Carter (US)

Dir. Bob Byington

Intl sales: UTA

Manga D’terra (Swit-Port)

Dir. Basil Da Cunha

Intl sales Akka Films

Critical Zone (Iran-Ger)

Dir. Ali Ahmadzadeh

Intl sales: Luxbox

The Invisible Fight (Est-Lat-Gr-Fin)

Dir. Rainer Sarnet

Do Not Expect Too Much Of The End Of The World (Rom-Lux-Fr-Cro)

Dir. Radu Jude

Intl sales: Heretic

Nuit Obscure - Au Revoir Ici, N’importe Où (Fr-Swi)

Dir. Sylvain George

Patagonia (It)

Dir. Simone Bozzelli

Intl sales: Vision Distribution

Rossosperanza (It-Fr)

Dir. Annarita Zambrano

Intl sales: Minerva Pictures

Stepne (Ukr-Ger-Pol-Slov)

Dir. Maryna Vroda

Intl sales: New Europe Film Sales

Sweet Dreams (Neth-Swe-Indo-Reunion)

Dir. Ena Sendijarević

Intl sales: Heretic

The Vanishing Soldier (Isr)

Dir. Dani Rosenberg

Intl sales: Intrramovies

Yannick (Fr)

Dir. Quentin Dupieux

Intl sales: Kinology

Cinema Of The Present

Camping Du Lac (Bel-Fr)

Dir. Eléonore Saintagnan

Ein Schöner Ort (Ger)

Dir. Katharina Huber

Excursion (Bos-Herz-Cro-Serb-Fr-Nor-Qatar)

Dir. Una Gunjak

Family Portrait (US)

Dir. Lucy Kerr

Intl sales: Lights On

Dreaming & Dying (Sing-Indo)

Dir. Nelson Yeo

Intl sales: Lights On

La Morsure (Fr)

Dir. Romain De Saint-Blanquat

Intl sales: Films Boutique

Negu Hurbilak (Sp)

Dir. Colectivo Negu

On The Go (Sp)

Dir. María Gisèle Royo, Julia De Castro

Rapture (Ind-China-Swit-Neth-Qatar)

Dir. Dominic Sangma

Rivière (Swit-Fr)

Dir. Hugues Hariche

Intl sales: Outplay Films

Todos Los Incendios (Mex)

Dir. Mauricio Calderón Rico

Intl sales: Antipode Sales International

Touched (Ger)

Dir. Claudia Rorarius

Und Dass Man Ohne Täuschung Zu Leben Vermag (Ger-Swit)

Dir. Katharina Lüdin

Whispers Of Fire & Water (Ind)

Dir. Lubdhak Chatterjee

West Border (China)

Dir. Yan Luo

Intl sales: Parallax Films

Piazza Grande

Anatomy Of A Scandal (Fr)

Dir. Justine Triet

Continent Magnétique (Fr)

Dir. Luc Jacquet

Guardians Of The Formula (Serb-Slov-Monten-N Mac)

Dir. Dragan Bjelogrlić

Dammi (Fr)

Dir. Yann Mounir Demange

Falling Stars (US)

Dir. Richard Karpala, Gabriel Bienczycki

L’étoile Filante (Fr-Bel)

Dir. Fiona Gordon, Dominique Abel

La Bella Estate (It)

Dir. Laura Luchetti

La Città Delle Donne (It-Fr) (1980)

Dir. Federico Fellini

La Paloma (Swi-Fr) (1974)

Dir. Daniel Schmid

La Voie Royale (Fr-Swi)

Dir. Frédéric Mermoud

Smugglers (S.Kor)

Dir. Ryoo Seung-Wan

The Tragedy Of Othello (It)

Edoardo Leo

Première Affaire (Fr)

Dir. Victoria Musiedlak

Shayda (Australia)

Dir. Noora Niasari

The Old Oak (UK-Fr-Bel)

Dir. Ken Loach

Theater Camp (US)

Dir. Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman