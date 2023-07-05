The Locarno Film Festival (August 2-12) has revealed the line-up for its 76th edition, which includes the world premiere of Romanian director Radu Jude’s Do Not Expect Too Much Of The End Of The World.
Locarno’s international competition will comprise 17 films, including 16 world premieres, which will vie for the coveted Golden Leopard awards.
These titles include Jude’s Do Not Expect Too Much Of The End Of The World, his first feature since winning the Berlinale Golden Bear for Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn in 2021.
Also world premiering in Locarno’s international competition is Greek director Sofia Exarchou’s Animal. Exarchou’s first feature, Park, premiered at Toronto in 2016 and won the New Directors Award in San Sebastian.
Further premieres include Eduardo Williams’s The Human Surge 3, whose debut The Human Surge won the Pardo d’oro for best film at Locarno’s Filmmakers of the Present in 2016.
Spain’s Laura Ferrés world premieres The Permanent Picture. Ferrés previously directed 2017 Cannes Critics’ Week short film winner The Disinherited.
Also in international competition, Ena Sendijarević world premieres Sweet Dreams. The Amsterdam-based, Bosnian writer/director’s debut feature Take Me Somewhere Nice won best film at Sarajevo Film Festival in 2019. Meanwhile, Filipino filmmaker Lav Diaz world premieres his latest Essential Truths Of The Lake.
The festival’s second main competition strand, Filmmakers of the Present, has world premieres of 15 first or second features by filmmakers from Spain, Germany, France, India and China among others.
In addition, this year’s Piazza Grande open-air programme of 17 titles includes Ken Loach’s The Old Oak, Justine Triet’s Anatomy of A Scandal and Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman’s Theater Camp.
British actor Riz Ahmed will be the recipient of this year’s Excellence Award Davide Campari, which will be awarded on the opening night, August 2.
The festival will screen 214 films, from 113 countries, having received 5,520 submissions. Screenings at Locarno76 will take place in the Piazza Grande – holding an audience of up to 8,000 – and in the lakeside town’s 13 theatres. It marks the third edition of the festival under artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro.
International Competition
Animal (Gr-Austria-Rom-Cyp-Bulg)
Dir. Sofia Exarchou
Intl sales: Shellac
Home (Port)
Dir. Leonor Teles
Intl sales: Totem Films
The Human Surge 3 (Arg-Port-Neth-Tai-Braz-HK-Sri Lanka-Peru)
Dir. Eduardo Williams
Intl sales: Rediance
Essential Truths Of The Lake (Phil-Fr-Port-Sing-It-Swit-UK)
Dir. Lav Diaz
Intl sales: Films Boutique
The Permanent Picture (Sp-Fr)
Dir. Laura Ferrés
Intl sales: Be For Films
Lousy Carter (US)
Dir. Bob Byington
Intl sales: UTA
Manga D’terra (Swit-Port)
Dir. Basil Da Cunha
Intl sales Akka Films
Critical Zone (Iran-Ger)
Dir. Ali Ahmadzadeh
Intl sales: Luxbox
The Invisible Fight (Est-Lat-Gr-Fin)
Dir. Rainer Sarnet
Do Not Expect Too Much Of The End Of The World (Rom-Lux-Fr-Cro)
Dir. Radu Jude
Intl sales: Heretic
Nuit Obscure - Au Revoir Ici, N’importe Où (Fr-Swi)
Dir. Sylvain George
Patagonia (It)
Dir. Simone Bozzelli
Intl sales: Vision Distribution
Rossosperanza (It-Fr)
Dir. Annarita Zambrano
Intl sales: Minerva Pictures
Stepne (Ukr-Ger-Pol-Slov)
Dir. Maryna Vroda
Intl sales: New Europe Film Sales
Sweet Dreams (Neth-Swe-Indo-Reunion)
Dir. Ena Sendijarević
Intl sales: Heretic
The Vanishing Soldier (Isr)
Dir. Dani Rosenberg
Intl sales: Intrramovies
Yannick (Fr)
Dir. Quentin Dupieux
Intl sales: Kinology
Cinema Of The Present
Camping Du Lac (Bel-Fr)
Dir. Eléonore Saintagnan
Ein Schöner Ort (Ger)
Dir. Katharina Huber
Excursion (Bos-Herz-Cro-Serb-Fr-Nor-Qatar)
Dir. Una Gunjak
Family Portrait (US)
Dir. Lucy Kerr
Intl sales: Lights On
Dreaming & Dying (Sing-Indo)
Dir. Nelson Yeo
Intl sales: Lights On
La Morsure (Fr)
Dir. Romain De Saint-Blanquat
Intl sales: Films Boutique
Negu Hurbilak (Sp)
Dir. Colectivo Negu
On The Go (Sp)
Dir. María Gisèle Royo, Julia De Castro
Rapture (Ind-China-Swit-Neth-Qatar)
Dir. Dominic Sangma
Rivière (Swit-Fr)
Dir. Hugues Hariche
Intl sales: Outplay Films
Todos Los Incendios (Mex)
Dir. Mauricio Calderón Rico
Intl sales: Antipode Sales International
Touched (Ger)
Dir. Claudia Rorarius
Und Dass Man Ohne Täuschung Zu Leben Vermag (Ger-Swit)
Dir. Katharina Lüdin
Whispers Of Fire & Water (Ind)
Dir. Lubdhak Chatterjee
West Border (China)
Dir. Yan Luo
Intl sales: Parallax Films
Piazza Grande
Anatomy Of A Scandal (Fr)
Dir. Justine Triet
Continent Magnétique (Fr)
Dir. Luc Jacquet
Guardians Of The Formula (Serb-Slov-Monten-N Mac)
Dir. Dragan Bjelogrlić
Dammi (Fr)
Dir. Yann Mounir Demange
Falling Stars (US)
Dir. Richard Karpala, Gabriel Bienczycki
L’étoile Filante (Fr-Bel)
Dir. Fiona Gordon, Dominique Abel
La Bella Estate (It)
Dir. Laura Luchetti
La Città Delle Donne (It-Fr) (1980)
Dir. Federico Fellini
La Paloma (Swi-Fr) (1974)
Dir. Daniel Schmid
La Voie Royale (Fr-Swi)
Dir. Frédéric Mermoud
Smugglers (S.Kor)
Dir. Ryoo Seung-Wan
The Tragedy Of Othello (It)
Edoardo Leo
Première Affaire (Fr)
Dir. Victoria Musiedlak
Shayda (Australia)
Dir. Noora Niasari
The Old Oak (UK-Fr-Bel)
Dir. Ken Loach
Theater Camp (US)
Dir. Molly Gordon, Nick Lieberman
