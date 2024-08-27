Paris-based Loco Films has acquired international sales to UK-French filmmaker Jethro Massey’s debut feature Paul & Paulette Take a Bath ahead of the film’s world premiere in Venice’s Critics’ Week’s competition.

Screen can reveal the exclusive trailer.

The romantic comedy follows a young US photographer and a French woman with a taste for the macabre whose chance encounter on a Parisian street turns into a game involving reenacting scenes of notorious crimes from bygone eras at the places they happened.

Marie Benati and Jérémie Galiana star in the film that was shot at iconic Paris locations including the Père Lachaise cemetery and Marie Antoinette’s prison cell in La Conciergerie. Massey, whose short films have won a slew of prizes on the global festival circuit, wrote the script and also produces via his UK-based production company Film Fabric.

Loco Films is also selling Maria Trenor’s Rock Bottom that is heading to San Sebastian following its debut in competition at Annecy in June, and Akiko: The Flying Monkey that recently screened in Locarno.