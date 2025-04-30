French documentary filmmaker Luc Jacquet will head the jury of the second edition of Cannes’ Immersive Competition.

He will be joined by Tania de Montaigne, who co-created the 2024 Cannes immersive winner Colored, UK filmmaker Martha Fiennes, whose second feature Chromophobia closed Cannes Film Festival in 2005, US artist Laurie Anderson and Japanese video game creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi.

Nine projects are in the running for the best immersive work prize. They include the world premiere of Navid Khonsari’s Lili starring Holy Spider’s Zar Amir Ebrahimi. It is produced by iNK Stories, the Royal Shakespeare Company and Alambic Production.

Also making its world premiere is UK project tAxI; French-Greek co-production The Exploding Girl VR; hybrid documentary Filos Do Vento: A Rapa and animated VR experience The Dollhouse.

Playing out of competition is the world premiere of Chez Moi voiced by Fanny Ardant and VR experience Trailblazer starring Daisy Ridley.

Jacquet won the documentary Oscar in 2006 for March Of The Penguins and previously closed Cannes in 2015 with Ice And The Sky.

It was also recently announced that UK filmmaker Molly Manning Walker will preside over the Un Certain Regard jury.