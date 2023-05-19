Kathleen Kennedy, president of Disney label Lucasfilm, has said she is “in full support of the writers getting what they deserve” in the ongoing WGA writers strike.

Speaking at the press conference for Cannes out of competition title Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, Kennedy said: “I would like to see the whole situation resolved by truly being in an environment where people can talk about some complicated issues that are affecting the entire industry.”

Dial Of Destiny director James Mangold had voiced his support for the striking writers earlier in the conference.

“Of course we’re not writing now,” said Mangold, speaking during the press conference for the Cannes out-of-competition title. “No movie happens without a great script, and no great script happens without writers. Because they’re first in the process, writers are often first to be forgotten. I support them in their struggle to get what could be fair for everybody.”

