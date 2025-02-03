Hungarian outfit Luminescence has acquired rights to Animotion Media Group’s Finnick 2 and will launch sales at the EFM in Berlin next week.

The family sequel follows the titular character as he accidentally awakens the magic of an ancient walking stick and loses the ability to be invisible, endangering all the finns in the world. Finnick and Christine embark on an adventure to regain his powers and save his people.

Luminescence will oversee global theatrical rollout on the follow-up to the 2022 original and will share materials with buyers in Berlin.

Julia Nikolaeva, general manager of Animotion Media, said: “The overwhelming love for the original Finnick inspired us to push the boundaries even further with the sequel. With Finnick 2, we’ve created a film that is not only visually stunning but also emotionally resonant.”

Luminescence managing director Barabas added, “We are extremely happy to start this partnership with Julia, and the Animotion team. Since I saw the first Finnick, I immediately believed in its worldwide theatrical potential. We always try to bring to the international marketplace movies, that are not only visually strong but also tell the story that kids can empathise with.”