Hoard writer-director Luna Carmoon, Didi filmmaker Sean Wang and Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau are among 43 Bafta Breakthrough members for its 2024 cohort.
The 43 names consist of 21 UK creatives, 13 from the US and nine from India. The selected members hail from film, games and television, and will receive one-to-one meetings, career guidance, full Bafta voting membership and access to screenings and networking events in the year-long initiative.
Carmoon is one of several filmmakers in the selection, alongside If The Streets Were On Fire director Alice Russell, The Contestant director Clair Titley, and Carmoon’s Hoard producer Loran Dunn, all in the UK breakthroughs.
One of the US Breakthroughs, Mau is known for her role as Teri in Richard Gadd’s Netflix series Baby Reindeer. She is joined by Didi filmmaker Wang, and Erica Tremblay, writer-director of Fancy Dance starring Lily Gladstone.
The India Breakthroughs include Varun Grover, writer-director of All India Rank, a comedy-drama that closed the 2023 International Film Festival Rotterdam.
Three of the selection have previously been named Screen Stars of Tomorrow: Carmoon and costume designer Cobbie Yates in 2022, and Dunn in 2017.
The UK cohort was selected by five specialist sub-committees of industry figures from across the creative sector. The US selection was chosen by a jury of cross-industry figures including producer Kerstin Emhoff and actor John David Washington; while the India jury was chaired by producer Guneet Monga.
Now in its 11th year, Bafta Breakthrough alumni include Bella Ramsey, Ambika Mod, Josh O’Connor, Jessie Buckley and Letitia Wright.
Bafta Breakthrough 2024
UK
Alice Russell, director, If The Streets Were On Fire
Beth Park, lead performance director, Black Myth: Wukong
Clair Titley, director, The Contestant
Cobbie Yates, costume designer, Layla
Daf James, creator/writer/executive producer/musical director, Lost Boys & Fairies
Fred Hoffman, art director, Paper Trail
Georgina Hurcombe, creator/producer/director, Pop Paper City
Harry Gilbert, casting director, G’wed
Jennifer English, performer, Baldur’s Gate 3
Kyla Harris & Lee Getty, co-creators, co-writers, associate producers, We Might Regret This
Lauren Sequeira, creator/writer/executive producer, Domino Day
Loran Dunn, producer, Hoard
Luna Carmoon, writer/director, Hoard
Luned Tonderai, series director, Miriam: Death Of A Reality Star
Mawaan Rizwan, performer/writer/creator/executive producer, Juice
Otto Baxter, writer/director/performer, The Puppet Asylum
Poulomi Basu, creator/director/writer/art director, Maya: The Birth Of A Superhero
Rochelle Newman, producer, White Nanny Black Child
Shahnaz Dulaimy, editor, Top Boy
Sophie Knowles, lead artist, Viewfinder
US
Angela Walker Patton, Natalie Rae, directors, Daughters
Elaine Gomez, creative director, Blink Land
Erica Tremblay, writer/director, Fancy Dance
Hanna Park, editor, Bottoms
Jih-E Peng, cinematographer, Girls Will Be Girls
Joy Ngiaw, composer, WondLa
Juliana Hoffpauir, costume designer, Hit Man
Karrie Shirou Shao, game writer/lead designer, Pacific Drive
Nafisa Kaptownwala, casting director, Didi
Nava Mau, performer, Baby Reindeer
Nicole He, creative director, The Crush House
Sean Wang, writer/director, Didi
India
Abhinav Chokhavatia, game producer, Down and Out
Christo Tomy, director, Curry and Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case
Deepa Bhatia, writer/director/producer, First Act
Dhiman Karmakar, sound designer/production sound mixer, Amar Singh Chamkila
Jaydeep Sarkar, showrunner/series director/executive producer, Rainbow Rishta
Monisha Thyagarajan, series producer, The Hunt For Veerappan
Neeraj Kumar, producer/lead developer, Artifice: War Tactics
Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy, writer/director/performer, Aachar & Co.
Varun Grover, writer/director, All India Rank
