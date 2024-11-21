Hoard writer-director Luna Carmoon, Didi filmmaker Sean Wang and Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau are among 43 Bafta Breakthrough members for its 2024 cohort.

The 43 names consist of 21 UK creatives, 13 from the US and nine from India. The selected members hail from film, games and television, and will receive one-to-one meetings, career guidance, full Bafta voting membership and access to screenings and networking events in the year-long initiative.

Carmoon is one of several filmmakers in the selection, alongside If The Streets Were On Fire director Alice Russell, The Contestant director Clair Titley, and Carmoon’s Hoard producer Loran Dunn, all in the UK breakthroughs.

One of the US Breakthroughs, Mau is known for her role as Teri in Richard Gadd’s Netflix series Baby Reindeer. She is joined by Didi filmmaker Wang, and Erica Tremblay, writer-director of Fancy Dance starring Lily Gladstone.

The India Breakthroughs include Varun Grover, writer-director of All India Rank, a comedy-drama that closed the 2023 International Film Festival Rotterdam.

Three of the selection have previously been named Screen Stars of Tomorrow: Carmoon and costume designer Cobbie Yates in 2022, and Dunn in 2017.

The UK cohort was selected by five specialist sub-committees of industry figures from across the creative sector. The US selection was chosen by a jury of cross-industry figures including producer Kerstin Emhoff and actor John David Washington; while the India jury was chaired by producer Guneet Monga.

Now in its 11th year, Bafta Breakthrough alumni include Bella Ramsey, Ambika Mod, Josh O’Connor, Jessie Buckley and Letitia Wright.

Bafta Breakthrough 2024

UK

Alice Russell, director, If The Streets Were On Fire

Beth Park, lead performance director, Black Myth: Wukong

Clair Titley, director, The Contestant

Cobbie Yates, costume designer, Layla

Daf James, creator/writer/executive producer/musical director, Lost Boys & Fairies

Fred Hoffman, art director, Paper Trail

Georgina Hurcombe, creator/producer/director, Pop Paper City

Harry Gilbert, casting director, G’wed

Jennifer English, performer, Baldur’s Gate 3

Kyla Harris & Lee Getty, co-creators, co-writers, associate producers, We Might Regret This

Lauren Sequeira, creator/writer/executive producer, Domino Day

Loran Dunn, producer, Hoard

Luna Carmoon, writer/director, Hoard

Luned Tonderai, series director, Miriam: Death Of A Reality Star

Mawaan Rizwan, performer/writer/creator/executive producer, Juice

Otto Baxter, writer/director/performer, The Puppet Asylum

Poulomi Basu, creator/director/writer/art director, Maya: The Birth Of A Superhero

Rochelle Newman, producer, White Nanny Black Child

Shahnaz Dulaimy, editor, Top Boy

Sophie Knowles, lead artist, Viewfinder

US

Angela Walker Patton, Natalie Rae, directors, Daughters

Elaine Gomez, creative director, Blink Land

Erica Tremblay, writer/director, Fancy Dance

Hanna Park, editor, Bottoms

Jih-E Peng, cinematographer, Girls Will Be Girls

Joy Ngiaw, composer, WondLa

Juliana Hoffpauir, costume designer, Hit Man

Karrie Shirou Shao, game writer/lead designer, Pacific Drive

Nafisa Kaptownwala, casting director, Didi

Nava Mau, performer, Baby Reindeer

Nicole He, creative director, The Crush House

Sean Wang, writer/director, Didi

India

Abhinav Chokhavatia, game producer, Down and Out

Christo Tomy, director, Curry and Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case

Deepa Bhatia, writer/director/producer, First Act

Dhiman Karmakar, sound designer/production sound mixer, Amar Singh Chamkila

Jaydeep Sarkar, showrunner/series director/executive producer, Rainbow Rishta

Monisha Thyagarajan, series producer, The Hunt For Veerappan

Neeraj Kumar, producer/lead developer, Artifice: War Tactics

Sindhu Sreenivasa Murthy, writer/director/performer, Aachar & Co.

Varun Grover, writer/director, All India Rank