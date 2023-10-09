Luxbox has picked up international sales rights to Noah Pritzker’s San Sebastian competition feature Ex-Husbands and has sold the film to Avalon in Spain and September Films in Benelux.

UTA is handling North American rights for Pritzker’s second feature about three generations of men in the same family simultaneously experiencing marital disappointment.

Griffin Dunne stars as a man floundering after his father (Richard Benjamin) leaves his mother after 65 years of marriage and his own wife (Rosanna Arquette) leaves him after thirty-five. With the wedding of his son (James Norton) on the horizon, he plans a getaway to Tulum where the three men come together to grapple with their own heartaches and question the role of family.

Shot in Tulum and New York, Ex-Husbands is produced by Bruce Cohen via his Bold Choices Productions alongside Alexandra Byer of Rathaus Films and Nicolás Celis of Pimienta Films. Dunne is on board as executive producer. Miles Heizer, Eisa Davis and John Ventimiglia are also among key cast in the ensemble comic drama. Pritzker’s first feature Quitters starring Mira Sorvino and Kieran Culkin premiered at SXSW in 2015 and was distributed by eOne.

Screen’s San Sebastian review called the film a “wry, accessible comedy of male melancholy” and an “ostensibly lightweight offering but one nevertheless carried off with expertise, intelligence and empathetic insight.”

“From the beginning, we were seduced by the empathetic male characters, the humour, and the melancholy of Ex-Husbands. We are very confident that this clever comedy will resonate with audiences worldwide,” Luxbox CEO Fiorella Moretti told Screen of the acquisition.

Producers Cohen, Byer and Celis said that they are “thrilled that Luxbox will be handling the international sales on Ex-Husbands” and added that “the combination of Luxbox’s terrific team, fantastic track record and love for our film makes them the perfect partners and we can’t wait to dive in.”

Paris-based Luxbox is coming off of a busy Fall festival season that included Ali Ahmadzadeh’s Locarno Golden Leopard-winning Critical Zone, San Sebastián winners Maria Alché and Benjamin Naishtat’s Puan (best screenplay and best leading performance) and Martin Benchimol’s The Castle (the Horizontes Latinos award) and most recently BFI London titles Mohamed Ben Attia’s Behind The Mountains and Felipe Carmona’s Prison In The Andes.