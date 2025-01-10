Lynda Obst and Paula Weinstein will posthumously receive the Producers Guild of America’s (PGA) Trailblazer Award at the Guild’s 2025 ceremony next month.

The award recognises their “shared commitment to paving the way for female producers and championing women’s voices in Hollywood” and will be a poignant element of the PGA Awards on February 8 in Los Angeles.

“Lynda Obst and Paula Weinstein have made a lasting impact on the industry with their trailblazing work and steadfast commitment to amplifying women’s voices,” said PGA presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line. “Lynda and Paula embody the spirit of women who have broken barriers and paved the way for future generations of producers.”

Obst, who died on October 22, 2024, played a big role in pushing for gender parity behind the camera, mentoring, and advocating for more opportunities for female filmmakers.

Her credits include Sleepless In Seattle, Interstellar, Contact, and How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days.

Weinstein, who died on March 25, 2024, started out as Jane Fonda’s agent and went on to become the top female executive in the industry when she was appointed vice-president of 20th Century Fox in 1979 at the age of 33. Her positions included president of United Artists, a vice-president of Warner Bros. and an EVP at 20th Century Fox. She was chief content officer for Tribeca Enterprises from 2013 to 2023.

Her producing credits include Analyze This, Analyze That, The Perfect Storm, The Fabulous Baker Boys, and the television shows Grace And Frankie, Iron Jawed Angels, and Recount, among others. Her advocacy work saw her establish Hollywood Women’s Political Committee, a fundraising group for liberal candidates, and serve on the board of the National Finance Committee for President Obama.