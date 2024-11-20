Macedonian producer and actress Labina Mitevska will be honoured with the Eurimages Co-Production Award at the European Film Awards, held in Lucerne on December 7.

She is managing director and producer at family-run production company Sisters and Brother Mitevski Production, based in Skopje, North Macedonia. Her sister Teona Sturger Mitevska is a director and her brother Vuk, a painter and sculptor, works as set designer and animator.

Labina Mitevska began her career as an actress, appearing in Milcho Manchevski’s Before The Rain (1994), which won the Golden Lion in Venice and was nominated for an Academy Award.

Sisters and Brother Mitevski’s first films include How I Killed A Saint (2004), which premiered at International Film Festival Rotterdam, and I Am From Titov Veles (2007) which played at festivals including Berlin, Toronto and Cannes’ ACID selection.

The Woman Who Brushed Off Her Tears (2012) with Victoria Abril world-premiered at Berlin as did When The Day Had No Name (2017) and God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya (2019). The latter won the Ecumenical Jury Prize and later the European Parliament’s Lux Audience Award 2019.

The Happiest Man In The World (2022) premiered at Venice and Toronto, while 21 Days Until The End Of The World (2023) launched at Venice.

Labina Mitevska is currently working on Skateboarding Is Not For Girls (2024) by Dina Duna, developed at Cannes Cinéfondation, and Mother (2024), her sister Teona’s new film starring Noomi Rapace.

Labina Mitevska has co-produced nine films with Eurimages’ support, six of them as a majority producer: I Am From Titov Veles, The Woman Who Brushed Off Her Tears, When The Day Had No Name, God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya, The Happiest Man In The World and Skateboarding Is Not For Girls.

As a minority co-producer, she was involved in Eurimages-funded Sieranevada by Christi Puiu, The Wild Pear Tree by Nuri Bilge Ceylan, and May Labor Day by Pjer Zalica.

The Eurimages International Co-Production Award is designed to acknowledge the role of co-productions in fostering international exchange. Last year the prize went to Lithuanian-based producer Uljana Kim, whose credits include documentary feature Mariupolis.