Magnet Releasing, Magnolia Pictures’ genre arm, has acquired US rights from Studiocanal to Cannes Un Certain Regard selection The Animal Kingdom.

Thomas Cailley, who was last in Cannes in 2014 with Directors’ Fortnight entry Love At First Fight, directed the story of genetic mutations that are causing humans to become hybrid creatures.

It stars Roman Duris, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Paul Kircher. Cailley co-wrote the screenplay with Pauline Munier, and Pierre Guyard produced the Nord-Ouest Films production. Magnet plans a 2024 release.

“The Animal Kingdom is a wild ride of a film,” said Magnolia Pictures co-CEOs Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley. “Director Thomas Cailley has created an incredibly strange and imaginative world, but one that’s very recognizable.”

Magnolia SVP of acquisitions John Von Thaden brokered the deal with Studiocanal’s head of US and digital sales Aska Yamaguchi.