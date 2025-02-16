Georg Gruber’s Berlin-based world sales outfit Magnetfilm has taken on international sales rights for Luzia Schmid’s Panorama Documentary title I Want It All.

The film tells the story of the controversial German singer and movie star Hildegard Knef. Produced by Thomas Kufus of zero one film, the film will be released in German cinemas by Piffl in April.

Magnet has closed several theatrical deals on another feature documentaryTeaches Of Peaches, about Canadian artist, musician and feminist star, Merrill Nisker. The film, which screened in the Berlinale 2024, has gone to Madman for Australia and New Zealand, Pink Moon for Benelux and Nonstop for the Nordic territories.

“[Merrill Nisker] is an icon and it is a fun film,” Gruber said of the buyer interest.

The company is also talking to buyers about Maroesja Perizonius and Alice McShane’s Children Of The Cult, about the child victims of the Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh (aka Osho) meditation communes, which Dartmouth Films released in the UK in late 2024.

First-time market projects include Tim Evers’ The Cure documentary Disintegration: An Album, A Band, A Generation. It was originally made for Arte/MDR as a 52-minute documentary but the aim is to secure theatrical sales.