Kevin Macdonald’s Venice and Telluride documentary One To One: John & Yoko has found a home in North America, landing at Magnolia Pictures ahead of a Sundance slot in the Spotlight section.

The film looks at the 18-month period in the early 1970s when John Lennon and Yoko Ono lived in Greenwich Village and features previously unseen material and restored footage of Lennon’s only full-length post-Beatles concert. Sean Ono Lennon oversaw the remastered audio.

One To One: John & Yoko will open exclusively in Imax on April 11 before expanding into additional theatres and, late this year, debuting on HBO and Max.

Mercury Studios presents A Plan B/KM Films & Mercury Studios production. Peter Worsley, Macdonald and Alice Webb served as producers, with an executive producer roster featuring are Marc Robinson, David Joseph, Steve Condie, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner.

Magnolia Pictures’ SVP of acquisitions John Von Thaden negotiated the deal with Cinetic on behalf of the filmmakers.