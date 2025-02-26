Magnolia Pictures has acquired US rights to TIFF 2024 selection The Assessment starring Alicia Vikander, Elizabeth Olsen, and Himesh Patel and has set a March 21 theatrical release.

Music video director Fleur Fortuné’s feature film feature directorial debut follows a couple’s unfolding nightmare when they apply to have children in a near-future state where reproduction is strictly regulated.

The Assessment is a Number 9 Films, augenschein Filmproduktion, ShivHans Pictures and Project Infinity feature production in association with Tiki Tāne Pictures.

Thomas and John Donnelly co-wrote the screenplay and the producers are Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen, Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo, Shivani Rawat, Julie Goldstein, and Grant S. Johnson.

Executive producers are Allen Gilmer, Riki Rushing, William Shockley, Tom Brady, Connor Flanagan, Madeleine K. Rudin, William Bruce Johnson, Thomas K. Richards, Carlotta Lӧffelholz, Jonathan Saubach, and Rusta Mizani.

Magnolia SVP of acquisitions John Von Thaden brokered the deal with UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.