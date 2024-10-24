Magnolia’s genre arm Magnet Releasing has acquired US rights to Cannes Directors’ Fortnight selection Sister Midnight directed by London-based Indian artist and filmmaker Karan Kandhari.

Radhika Apte stars as a rebellious small-town misfit who arrives in Mumbai for a newly arranged marriage and must navigate an awkward spouse (Ashok Pathak), nosey neighbours, and increasingly strange nocturnal impulses as she decides to break free from the shackles of domesticity.

Following the Croisette premiere, Sister Midnight recently won the award for best film in the Next Wave section at Fantastic Fest, and will screen at AFI Fest in Los Angeles later this month.

Magnet is planning a spring 2025 theatrical release after Magnolia SVP of acquisitions John Von Thaden negotiated rights with Protagonist Pictures’ head of sales Lina Marrone on behalf of the filmmakers.

“Sister Midnight is just the tonic for film fans looking for something new,” said Magnolia Pictures co-CEOs Eamonn Bowles and Dori Begley. “Director Karan Kandhari has delivered an uproarious mash up of sensibilities and genres that completely defy expectations at every turn.”

“I see this film as a jar of unstable plutonium, and I can’t think of a better team of bandits than Magnolia to help launch it into cinemas for unsuspecting audiences,” said Kandhari.

Kandhari wrote the screenplay. Producers are Alastair Clark, Anna Griffin, and Alan McAlex. David Kimbangi and Ben Coren for Film4, and Natascha Wharton and Louise Ortega for BFI served as executive producers.

The feature was financed by Film4 and BFI, awarding National Lottery funding, and co-produced by Filmgate Films and Film i Väst. Protagonist Pictures handle worldwide sales.